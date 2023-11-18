Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $285,370,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after buying an additional 2,163,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

AEM stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

