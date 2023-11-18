BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

OC stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

