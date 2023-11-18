BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,963,000 after purchasing an additional 140,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

