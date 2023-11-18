AGF Management Ltd. Has $736,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.



