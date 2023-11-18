Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.09 on December 8th

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

GDC opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.19. Genesis Land Development has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

