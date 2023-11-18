Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.09 on December 8th

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
Genesis Land Development Price Performance
GDC opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.19. Genesis Land Development has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99.
Genesis Land Development Company Profile
