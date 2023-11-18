Zcash (ZEC) One Day Volume Reaches $67.50 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.36 or 0.00077861 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $463.03 million and $67.50 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028775 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

