Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $152.59 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001923 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001849 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

