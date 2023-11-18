Siacoin (SC) Trading 30.4% Higher This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $294.11 million and $142.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,420.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00189747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.77 or 0.00619894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00440902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00051734 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00127510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,698,465,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,674,129,693 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

