WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

WaFd Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $13.77 on Friday. WaFd has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

