BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKN opened at $11.03 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

