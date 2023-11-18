BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 408.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

