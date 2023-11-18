Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 11th

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of LUV opened at $24.79 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

