Yum! Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

