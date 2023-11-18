BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MYN opened at $9.52 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

