China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CRPJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.91 on February 7th

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9107 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.58.

China Resources Power Price Performance

China Resources Power stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Resources Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

