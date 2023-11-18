BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MQT opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

