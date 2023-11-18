BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYD opened at $10.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 503,412 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 93,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 103,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.