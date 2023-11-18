Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.13 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $123.84 million and $37.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00057953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

