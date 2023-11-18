Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31,033.01

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $31,033.01 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,100,035,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,100,016,108 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02779548 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,673.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

