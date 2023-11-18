USDD (USDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $722.64 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, USDD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $722.64 million and approximately $43.95 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,026 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

