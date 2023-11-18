Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $150.42 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $150.42 million and $8.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.48 or 0.00028775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00077861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,353,450 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.