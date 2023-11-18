Ethereum Classic Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $194.42 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $18.84 or 0.00051734 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,420.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00189747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.77 or 0.00619894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00440902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00127510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,084,631 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

