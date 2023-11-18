Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Critical Comparison

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Glori Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources 30.01% 17.11% 6.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.84 $1.14 billion $2.24 4.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

32.6% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 30.96, indicating that its stock price is 2,996% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Glori Energy and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 1 6 2 0 2.11

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

(Get Free Report)

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.