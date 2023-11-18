Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 133.4% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 133.4% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $56.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036018 USD and is up 24.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $63.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

