Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Insider Sells $40,715.55 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ESAB by 28,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

