Jennifer Edith Morais Buys 60,000 Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Edith Morais purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,564.00.

Shares of CVE:CNC opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.68. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$2.20.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

