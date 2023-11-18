Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Carol Giltner Gallagher Purchases 179,020 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) Director Carol Giltner Gallagher purchased 179,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.