Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 14,500 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,397 shares in the company, valued at $174,558.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.

Five Point Price Performance

Five Point stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.42. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 603,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

