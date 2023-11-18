City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Sells $31,477.26 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

City Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHCO opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of City

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of City by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in City by 25.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

