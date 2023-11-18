Inderjit Singh Acquires 5,000 Shares of Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Inderjit Singh purchased 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.45 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,250.00 ($17,356.69).

Fiducian Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Fiducian Group’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

