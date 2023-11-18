American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway Sells 400 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American States Water Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.