EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Acquires A$29,266.65 in Stock

Nov 18th, 2023

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Free Report) insider David Sedgwick purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$24.93 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,266.65 ($18,641.18).

David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 9th, David Sedgwick bought 358 shares of EQT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.16 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,722.92 ($6,192.94).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

