EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Acquires A$29,266.65 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$24.93 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,266.65 ($18,641.18).
David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 9th, David Sedgwick bought 358 shares of EQT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.16 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,722.92 ($6,192.94).
EQT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 8.74.
EQT Increases Dividend
About EQT
EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EQT
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.