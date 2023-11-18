Frank Martell Purchases 20,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 433,609 shares in the company, valued at $719,790.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Frank Martell bought 5,207 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,122.92.

On Thursday, September 14th, Frank Martell acquired 15,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Frank Martell bought 12,051 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,102.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Frank Martell bought 12,949 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,639.02.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDI. UBS Group boosted their target price on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 362,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

