Daniel R. Lee Purchases 6,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 6,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.84. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 681,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLL shares. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

