PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Director Alan Rappaport Acquires 4,000 Shares

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) Director Alan Rappaport acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.4 %

PMX opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $74,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4,423.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

