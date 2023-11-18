Insider Buying: DEXUS (ASX:DXS) Insider Purchases A$29,532.40 in Stock

DEXUS (ASX:DXS – Get Free Report) insider Elaine (Elana) Rubin purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.87 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,532.40 ($18,810.45).

Elaine (Elana) Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Elaine (Elana) Rubin acquired 2,580 shares of DEXUS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.73 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,945.98 ($12,704.45).

On Thursday, August 24th, Elaine (Elana) Rubin bought 2,600 shares of DEXUS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.75 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of A$20,147.40 ($12,832.74).

DEXUS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About DEXUS

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real asset groups, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $62.3 billion (pro forma post completion of the Collimate Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

