Analyzing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -0.10% -0.17% -0.14% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NerdWallet and SAI.TECH Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 2 5 0 2.71 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given NerdWallet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and SAI.TECH Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.57 -$10.20 million ($0.01) -1,106.89 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.15 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

SAI.TECH Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

Summary

NerdWallet beats SAI.TECH Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

