Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Drops By 6.2%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, September 25th.

908 Devices Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of MASS opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth about $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth about $116,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth about $3,740,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 908 Devices by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

