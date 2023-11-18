Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Declines By 5.9%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Moringa Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

moringa acquisition corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. moringa intends to focus its search on israel-related technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.