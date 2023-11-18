Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,458.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,740.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,913 shares of company stock worth $208,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

LUNG stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

