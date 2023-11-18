Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.59. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 6.5% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

