aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.14 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

