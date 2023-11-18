Contrasting Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lyons Bancorp and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.04%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Carter Bankshares 19.16% 12.09% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 1.65 $49.82 million $1.72 7.58

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Lyons Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.