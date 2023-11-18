Head to Head Review: United Maritime (USEA) vs. Its Competitors

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare United Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares United Maritime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Maritime
|85.01%
|65.37%
|28.79%
|United Maritime Competitors
|16.15%
|5.40%
|6.23%
Volatility and Risk
United Maritime has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime’s peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares United Maritime and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Maritime
|$22.78 million
|$37.49 million
|0.66
|United Maritime Competitors
|$2.58 billion
|-$496.50 million
|9.71
United Maritime’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.2% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Maritime and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Maritime
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|United Maritime Competitors
|334
|1244
|1975
|53
|2.48
As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 24.08%. Given United Maritime’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
United Maritime Company Profile
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
