Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.