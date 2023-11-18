Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $155,102,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

