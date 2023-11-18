Truist Financial Boosts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $40.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

Energizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

