Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cerevel Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 876,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,231,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,561,427.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 876,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,794,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,231,121.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,443. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.