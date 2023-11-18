Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $18.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 428.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.