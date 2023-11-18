Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $18.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health
Sotera Health Price Performance
NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.