Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $87.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £168 ($206.31) to £171 ($210.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($190.35) to £160 ($196.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($236.40) to £198.70 ($244.01) in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $105.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

